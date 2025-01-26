Subscribe
  3. Devin 1.2 by Congition
Enhanced Reasoning and Voice Control
Devin 1.2 is the latest update to the AI software engineer by Cognition. Key improvements include enhanced in-context reasoning within code repositories, voice commands via Slack, and a simplified login process.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

