Devin 1.2 by Congition
Enhanced Reasoning and Voice Control
Devin 1.2 is the latest update to the AI software engineer by Cognition. Key improvements include enhanced in-context reasoning within code repositories, voice commands via Slack, and a simplified login process.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
About this launch
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
This is Devin 1.2 by Congition's first launch.