Home
→
Product
→
DevHour
DevHour
A personal marketplace for hours of your (or my) time
DevHour is my personal blockchain, where I sell hours of my time, with an integrated scheduling system for redeeming them. Transfers are instant and free and if you get your own, you set the rules.
Launched in
Freelance
Calendar
Blockchain
About this launch
DevHour was hunted by
Devin Bayer
in
Freelance
,
Calendar
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Devin Bayer
. Posted on June 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
