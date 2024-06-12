Launches
DevDojo Auth
DevDojo Auth
Customizable Auth Screens for Laravel
🔐 DevDojo Auth is an open-source authentication package that adds drop-in ready authentication pages into your Laravel app. It includes fully customizable pages for login, registration, password recovery, social auth, 2FA, and more. 👨🎨
Design Tools
SaaS
Developer Tools
DevDojo Auth
About this launch
DevDojo Auth
Customizable Auth Screens for Laravel
DevDojo Auth by
DevDojo Auth
was hunted by
Tony Lea
in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Tony Lea
and
Bobby Iliev 🌳🌲
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
DevDojo Auth
is not rated yet. This is DevDojo Auth's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
