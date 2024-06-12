Launches
DevDojo Auth

Customizable Auth Screens for Laravel

Free
🔐 DevDojo Auth is an open-source authentication package that adds drop-in ready authentication pages into your Laravel app. It includes fully customizable pages for login, registration, password recovery, social auth, 2FA, and more. 👨‍🎨
Launched in
Design Tools
SaaS
Developer Tools
 +1 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
0
reviews
36
followers
DevDojo Auth by
was hunted by
Tony Lea
in Design Tools, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Tony Lea
and
Bobby Iliev 🌳🌲
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is DevDojo Auth's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-