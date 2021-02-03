discussion
Paul Briar
MakerFather, husband, developer.
Hello Product Hunters! I am very excited to share a brand new platform: devcareers.io! Devcareers' purpose is to be a one-stop-shop for anything a prospective software developer and engineering professional may need to start and complete their search. Not only do we have a growing list of great careers from huge employers in the data science space, like Facebook and Google, but we have invested as much time into building a platform to support the data science community with a forum, blog, and learning resources to come shortly after launch. Devcareers.io includes: - Advanced Job & Company Search - Direct to Company Job Application option - Access in dashboard - Candidate & company dashboards featuring application management, resume management, analytics, and more. - Candidate & company bookmarking for quick notes. - Candidate Job Alerts with advanced alert filtering. - Free & premium listing options for companies - More to come! About us 💁♂️ It's just me, Paul!👋 A special thanks to everyone in the hunter community for their support, inspiration and drive to make great new products. I would love to hear what you think, your comments and feedback are very much appreciated!
