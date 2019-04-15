No more will you need to sheepily ask, "Should I go with Ember or Angular for my new project?" Just come on over - we've got you. Each day we'll show you which framework reigns supreme over all the others.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
George DiazMaker@iamgeorgediaz · WebMocha
Hey there PH, George, Jon, Manny and Aukai from WebMocha here. DevBattles was originally going to be launched on April Fool's but we had so much fun polishing it ... that we missed that boat. The idea came as a bit of a goof on all the articles out there that espoused one frontend framework over another. To make the daily battles more interesting the winner of a battle is determined by the total percentage change in downloads from the last 24 hours. So no framework can sit content at the top of the hill. Hope you enjoy exploring it as we did making it! We're open sourcing the project for those of you who enjoy it enough to want to help contribute and grow it. Looking forward to any thoughts and feedback you might have on it!
Upvote (2)Share·