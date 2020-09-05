discussion
Michael Heap
Maker
I and several of my closest friends have suffered from depression for many years now and know that there isn't a magic fix for it but that it is something you have to constantly work on and be aware of. I also know that asking for help is one of the most difficult, but necessary things you can do in order to try and resolve your issues, but hiding your feelings can be so easy. I wanted to make it super easy for anyone to get help from their friends and family when they are feeling down, removing as many barriers to asking as possible, things like: - What do you say? - Who do you ask? - How can they help? Over the past year I've researched the issue deeply and built a small team of people who are as passionate as me about solving these problems. As a result, we've built Devas, the first step on our journey to making it so we can all get help at the point we need it, without having to ask. Devas provides you with one button, that's it. Press it and we will contact your guardians (the people you have chosen and trust) and let them know you could do with someone to talk to. We also give you a safe space to chat, if you want to use it. We want to get people talking about their problems, before they reach crisis point. This is very much the start of the journey for us, and we are committed to it, so we'd value any feedback and comments you have. Thanks!
