A simple menubar app for DEV.to, one of our favorite communities. Features:
1. Check top posts on DEV
2. Check latest posts from top 100 topics
3. Save posts in your Piggy List 🐷 to read later.
4. Use tags to filter posts.
5. And the all new DARK MODE!
Utkarsh TalwarHunter@talwarutkarsh
Dev10 was the app that started it all for us. We launched it on Christmas last year and the folks over at Dev.to loved it. Hope you guys like it too. We recently added dark mode. 🐱👤
Sarthak SharmaMaker@sarthaksharma0 · Always finding new problems to solve
Hey 👋🏻 ProductHunt, Glad to be back! Going strong with my promise of releasing one small, possibly free tool on ProductHunt every month of 2019 📆. I made Dev10 back in December when I first discovered the amazing DEV community. SInce then, I've come to appreciate it more and more with time. With this new release, I've made some minor tweaks, fixed a couple bugs, and most importantly, added the much awaited dark mode! I Oh, and yes, it's available on Mac, Windows, as well as Linux! I hope you like it. More features will be added soon. Let me know how you like it.
