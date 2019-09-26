DEV <> Stackbit

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Halpern
Maker
Being a positive force in the open web is a really important value for us at DEV. We've been wanting to roll out something like this for a while, so when we were able to conceive of this project along with Stackbit, we were over the moon. We will soon be open for more Oauth-driven app development. Since our platform is open source, you can help us get us to that point or chip in on anything else 😄 https://github.com/thepracticald... Happy coding!
Upvote (7)Share