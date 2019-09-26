DEV <> Stackbit

Log InSign up
Create a static website from your DEV posts in one click.

The Stackbit & DEV collaboration makes it easier than ever to spin up a personal website showcasing your DEV posts. All you have to do is select a static site generator and theme. Stackbit’s powerful tooling does the rest! It’s like magic.
Being a positive force in the open web is a really important value for us at DEV. We've been wanting to roll out something like this for a while, so when we were able to conceive of this project along with Stackbit, we were over the moon. We will soon be open for more Oauth-driven app development. Since our platform is open source, you can help us get us to that point or chip in on anything else 😄 https://github.com/thepracticald... Happy coding!
