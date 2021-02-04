discussion
Marcel Cruz
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm so excited to share with you what I've been creating, but let me start by explaining how Dev Resources came to be. DR started as my personal compilation of resources for development. After a few years of (messy) bookmarking, I decided it was time to put everything in one place, categorized and most importantly, available for everyone. Since its release (October 2020), many devs have contacted me to add their own creations and favourites, increasing, even more, the number of resources. With that said, you can already guess: DR has all the things I like and find important for software development, but it can also have what you want. Here's a brief of what you can find there: 🛠 tools 🧩 assets 🧪 learning 👨💻 jobs 💰 product offers ➕ and a lot more But you know what makes it even better? The resources list is now open source, so everyone can contribute and be a part of it! 🤝 Here's the repository: https://github.com/marcelscruz/d... I hope that together we can create the biggest repository of resources for developers, so we can easily find what we need, share our creations and stay updated with new releases. I'm planning a few more things for the next months: 📬 newsletter with trending resources, deals and updates (already on the making) ⬆️ upvoting to help amazing projects stand out 🔖 bookmarking for a more personalised experience ☎️ communication between devs and makers 🔥 and whatever else you guys find useful, after all, Dev Resources is made from us to us If you like the project and want to sponsor it (and have your product's logo on the homepage), please reach out to me through the website or via Twitter (https://twitter.com/marcelcruz). That's it, have a nice day and enjoy Dev Resources! 🤘
