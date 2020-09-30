discussion
Mehdi B
Hunter
UI/UX Designer & React Dev
Hello Hunters 👋 2 months ago we launched the first version of Dev on demand here. Thanks to you guys, we had so many exciting new projects. It literally changed our lives. After the launch, the team have continued working hard and have taken into account all the amazing feedback we have received from you. We delivered +100 pages and welcomed new developers to our team to be able to take more orders. We created internal processes to guarantee the same code quality (our average lighthouse speed score is 98) So, today we are super thrilled to launch 2 new services : React Native on demand development and Api integrations 🎉 Today, we're launching Dev on demand 2.0. to make frontend development easier. With Dev on demand 2.0 you can upload your design, choose some Apis you want to integrate, and you receive your product in a few days. We can build everything you can imagine! Here's what's new in Dev on demand 2.0: ⚛️ Single price per page for React AND React Native 🤖 Integrate APIs easily. ⏰ We still deliver in 3 business days 🚀 Perfect for startups 📮 No contract 🎁 $̶3̶5̶0̶ $300 per page (PH special offer) — ✅ Responsive ✅ Pixel perfect ✅ Delivery = 3 business days ✋ Maximum length = 4290 px __ We know how complicated it is to find a good front-end developer and to continue working with him over time. We wanted to create a service as simple as Wetransfer where you can upload your design, pay and receive the code a few days later on your email. 😻🙏 __ Fun Facts ⏳ We started freelancing in 2013 🔬 The concept has been tested with our clients for an entire year before launching the V1 ❤️ We already made more than +100 pages with devondemand.co 😉 We have still several profiles ready to join us if there is a huge demand. __ Our team is working hard to make frontend development easier for our clients. If you have any questions or feedback, we'd love to hear from you! 👀 P.S. As there is no launch on Product Hunt without a special deal. That’s why we’re giving away $50 off this week.😻 Excited David, Mehdi, Jon, Alaa Eddine & Fred
