Dev on demand
Your front end developer on demand
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
David Bensemoun
Maker
Hi Hunters! I’m David, one of the makers of devondemand.co Long story short. When I met Jonathan in an anti-café in Station F (cowarking café), we ended up sympathizing. Soon after, we decided to create a Front team and were joined by Fred and Maxime. 2 years later, there are still four of us and we also work with other freelancers. We decided to create devondemand.co to continue working together on the technology we love the most: React. The story continues every day and we will be happy to bring your design (Xd / Sketch or Figma). devondemand.co is based in Paris France - if you want to send us postcards :) ✅ Responsive ✅ Pixel perfect ✅ Delivery = 3 business days ✋ Maximum length = 8332 px We know how complicated it is to find a good front-end developer and to continue working with him over time. We wanted to create a service as simple as Wetransfer where you can upload your design, pay and receive the code a few days later on your email. 😻🙏 -------- Fun Facts ⏳ We started freelancing in 2013 🔬 devondemand.co has been tested with our clients for an entire year ❤️ We already made more than 100 websites with devondemand.co 😉 We have several profiles ready to join us if there is a lot of demand. These are all the developers we have worked with before. -------- Offer We have set a price of €200 per page for our launch on Product Hunt, then we will go to €250 next week. Cheers, Excited David & Fred & Jon
Just ordered 2 pages. Let's see the result now
Maker
@dmitry_baranovsky thanks, yeah, we just downloaded your design and started to work on it 👌
