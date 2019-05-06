Millions of programmers come to DEV to stay up-to-date with the software industry. DEV Listings is a dedicated area where the community posts job openings, upcoming events, and products/services that are built for developers.
Jess LeeMaker@jessleenyc · Co-Founder of DEV Community
Hi Product Hunters! DEV is home to 150K+ developers sharing knowledge and supporting one another on a daily basis. As a platform, we embrace all types of developer content but have noticed that certain posts can benefit from a different format. Today, we're super excited to launch DEV Listings, a dedicated area for developer classifieds. This is the perfect place to post upcoming events, job opportunities, CFPs, and more! These are the categories we're starting off with: - Conference CFP - Available For Hire - Contributors/Collaborators Wanted - Education/Courses - Job Listings - Offering Mentorship - Product/Tools - Seeking a Mentor - Stuff For Sale - Upcoming Events - Miscellaneous In addition to searching by category/content, the directory is also searchable through user generated tags. We hope this all works blazing fast and gets you the info you need! Please note, this is a paid feature through our new credit system but viewing listings will always be free. Each listing is visible for 30 days but you can 'bump' the listing before it expires. And of course, this new feature is open-source like the rest of the platform: https://github.com/thepracticald... Feedback and suggestions are super welcomed and desired. PBJ (Peter, Ben & Jess)
