dev-flow

View GitHub statistics and timeline by username.

dev-flow is a website where you can view any person's GitHub statistics and timeline by entering their GitHub username.
Hi, everyone 👋 , I present dev-flow, a web application that allows you to view GitHub statistics and activities on a single page. 🎉 📌 Improvements will be made and will be more efficient than they are now. 📌 Statistics of different developer platforms will also be added.
