This is an open-source CLI where you can:
- Check the top posts
- Check top posts by tag
- Check recent posts by any author
- Check top posts by timeline
- Search top posts by a keyword
- Check latest posts on Dev.to
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Sarthak SharmaMaker@sarthaksharma0 · Always finding new problems to solve
Hey 👋 I'm Sarthak. This year, I made a weird commitment to myself: releasing one small, cool, possibly free tool every month in 2019. 📆 So this is my second one so far. The idea came to me while browsing ProductHunt actually. I, like a lot of programmers, love the command line interface, so when I discovered Hashnode CLI, I really liked it. I instantly wanted to make something similar for DEV. So I decided to work on this and added a bunch of cool features. With Dev.to CLI, you can directly access Dev.to from your terminal and fetch top posts, posts by an author, posts under a tag, latest posts and even more. Hope you all like it. Let me know what else you'd like to see added to the app!
Peter FrankHunter@peterkimfrank · Working on dev.to
Sarthak, Ankur, and the entire Team Xenox team have been wonderful contributors to the DEV Community. As a Valentine's Day gift this year, they built a command-line interface tool that allows you to engage with posts on the platform. Best of all, just like DEV itself, the project is open-source so that it can be improved through additional community contributions. Very excited to help share this today on Product Hunt!
Sarthak SharmaMaker@sarthaksharma0 · Always finding new problems to solve
@peterkimfrank thanks peter for hunting this 😊
