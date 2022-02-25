Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Dev Army Knife
Dev Army Knife
An all-in-one toolkit for daily dev tasks
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 3
Introducing the Dev Army Knife, a toolkit for developers to do various daily developer tasks. This little toolkit includes many tools like QR/Bar Code Generator, Hash/ RSA Keypair Generator etc. It even has quizzes and all sorts of other cool stuff.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
33m ago
Have you used Dev Army Knife?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review