Detrashers.org
Detrashers.org
A website devoted to keeping communities clean.
Use Detrashers.org to mark your cleanups on a map of your neighborhood and share them with your neighbors! Track the exact locations you cover, the amount of trash you collect, and the number of people who were with you!
