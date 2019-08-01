Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Farbod Saraf
Hello ProductHunt! 👋 Excited to announce our latest project Detoxify which helps you to detox from your most addictive apps. HOW IT WORKS: Our app enables you to generate fake apps which looks exactly like your addictive apps. Once you replace your apps with the fake ones, every time you open them, you'll be faced with an screen that congrats you on getting detoxified. After a while, you'll get detoxified by un-learning the habit of opening addictive apps randomly all the time. Happy detoxing!🚀
UpvoteShare