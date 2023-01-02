Products
Home
→
Product
→
DetangleAI
DetangleAI
tl;dr your legal docs & understand what you're signing
50% off
•
Payment Required
Detangle gives you AI-generated summaries of your legal docs so you can actually understand them.
Launched in
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
DetangleAI
About this launch
DetangleAI
tl;dr your legal docs
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
DetangleAI by
DetangleAI
was hunted by
Josh Pigford
in
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Josh Pigford
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
DetangleAI
is not rated yet. This is DetangleAI's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#58
