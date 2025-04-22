Subscribe
This is a launch from Detail for Mac and iOS
See 2 previous launches
Detail 5

Recording a talking video as easy as having a conversation
Create instant talking videos and video podcasts with our new AI-powered Auto Edit.

With the new AI Director in the teleprompter, you can brainstorm new video ideas or record a video with the help of your personal video assistant.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Social MediaPhoto & VideoVideo

Meet the team

About this launch
Detail for Mac and iOS
Cinematic video made simple.
Detail 5 by
Detail for Mac and iOS
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Social Media, Photo & Video, Video. Made by
Paul Veugen
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
Detail for Mac and iOS
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on June 3rd, 2022.