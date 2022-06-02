Products
Home
→
Product
→
Detail 3
Ranked #3 for today
Detail 3
Cinematic video made simple
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Making great video is really f*cking hard. Detail makes it easy. Unlock your creativity with seamless video production – record, stream, and edit in one simple but powerful app.
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
by
Detail 3
Ramp Corporate Card
Promoted
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
Detail 3 by
Detail 3
was hunted by
Paul Veugen
in
Video Streaming
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
. Made by
Paul Veugen
,
Jord Riekwel
,
Laurier Rochon
,
Daniel Duke
,
shawn roos
,
Elisabete Sousa Bicho
,
Finn Voorhees
,
Fredrik Karlsson
and
Frank Emous
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Detail 3
is not rated yet. This is Detail 3's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#26
Report