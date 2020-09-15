Dessert Pay
Hey, Hunters We are a Dessert Pay, replacing Hardware POS-terminals for Card payment acceptance with just a Smartphone App (It's like Square but no dongles required). https://www.dessert-pay.com/prod... We've made Stripe integration to Accept all card types (app is live and available in Google market) and also working on PCI certification to support in-person transactions with lower fees for Visa and MasterCard. Besides just transactions, we want to make our solution the most convenient for small businesses and help to solve their pains. It could be some personal services, small sales, couriers, occasional or seasonal businesses — persons required to accept payments at any moment or companies needed to start acceptance right now. We're already implementing some ideas but aimed to make a merchant's life easier, not just provide tons of functions. So we'll do appreciate your feedback and suggestions: market segments, their biggest pains, something they or YOU need the most but can't get for today. For today we are already preparing: - Referral program. We’ll share our transaction commission with any person, who bring us merchants by suggestion. That’s’ really cool! - Anti-fraud and anti-chargeback capabilities promoting merchant funding. - Open API to make Dessert Pay an integrated function for any business application. Let us know your contacts, and we'll be happy to listen to your ideas. Sure you can help to make the world better :) I would also very much appreciate if you could help us getting attention to this project and repost, to get merchants to know of this opportunity. Cheers, Mikhail 😊
Great job Mikhail on the simplicity. I've been in payment for over 15 years now and designing simple user payment flows is easier said than done.
