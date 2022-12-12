Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Desky
See Desky’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Desky
Ranked #11 for today

Desky

Turn your office into a flexible workspace for free

Free
Desky is a 100% free app that allows teams to book their workspaces in the office with ease, while managers gain visibility, productivity and peace of mind.
Launched in Productivity, Remote Work, Human Resources by
Desky
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
DeskyTurn your office into a flexible space.
3reviews
73
followers
Desky by
Desky
was hunted by
Jacin
in Productivity, Remote Work, Human Resources. Made by
Jacin
,
Ana Rebollo
,
David Alarcón
,
Samuel Alonso
,
Jonathan Centeno
,
Jordi Romero
,
Ginés Ortiz
,
Emilio
and
Sergio Mosquera Dopico
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
Desky
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on June 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
42
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#50