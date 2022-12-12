Products
This is the latest launch from Desky
See Desky’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Desky
Ranked #11 for today
Desky
Turn your office into a flexible workspace for free
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Desky is a 100% free app that allows teams to book their workspaces in the office with ease, while managers gain visibility, productivity and peace of mind.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
by
Desky
About this launch
Desky
Turn your office into a flexible space.
3
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
Desky by
Desky
was hunted by
Jacin
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jacin
,
Ana Rebollo
,
David Alarcón
,
Samuel Alonso
,
Jonathan Centeno
,
Jordi Romero
,
Ginés Ortiz
,
Emilio
and
Sergio Mosquera Dopico
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
Desky
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on June 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
42
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#50
