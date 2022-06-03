Products
Desky
Ranked #6 for today
Desky
Make your office flexible for free
Visit
Desky is a 100% free app that allows teams to book their workspaces in the office with ease, while managers gain visibility, productivity and peace of mind.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Desky
Desky by
Desky
was hunted by
Jacin
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Jacin
,
David Alarcón
,
Jonathan Centeno
,
Ana Rebollo
,
Samuel
,
Emilio
,
Sergio Mosquera Dopico
,
Ginés Ortiz
,
Jesús Vivas
,
Alba Villamil
,
Danny S.
,
Eduardo García Sanz
and
Jordi Romero
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Desky
is not rated yet. This is Desky's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
5
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#30
