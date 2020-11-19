discussion
Cagla Balaban
MakerCo-founder of DeskValley
Hey Product Hunters 👋 We are very excited to launch DeskValley at Product Hunt today. My co-founder @berkkefeli and I realised that organisations are struggling to manage their office capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. We saw very inefficient methods along the way and we wanted to solve that. That's how DeskValley was born.💪 DeskValley is offering desk booking software to support organisations to get back to work safely and manage capacity restrictions in the workplace. It is all customised to the office/seating plan. We are also providing a workspace utilisation report for businesses to track how much workspace has been used so they can downsize their office footprint. How to get started:😎 1. Please visit deskvalley.com and click TRY DEMO😊button. If you don't want to put your e-mail address, feel free to use a dummy e-mail address. But you will not be able to receive the email including booking details after you booked a seat. Additionally, you don't have to upload a photo if you don't want to. 2. After you sign up, the log-in page will come up within 5 seconds and you can access the booking from there. A couple of notes: 👀 3. Same user can't book two desks for the same time frame. 4. The start time and end time should be same day. We added this limitation to prevent users to book the same desk for the whole week or month. 5. If you want to book your desk or meeting room from the list view, first you need to click the desk/table number on the left side then click the time slots one by one. We are aware that clicking time slots are not very efficient and we are planning to improve that side. Enjoy your booking and let us know what you think!
