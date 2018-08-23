Desktopz simplifies your workflow and brings the right files to your desktop when you need them. No more messy desktops!
NOTE: the website may not work if you use Google DNS. Please use https://desktopz.herokuapp.com/
Jamal Mashal
👋🏻PH, 😪The struggle: My desktop is my favorite place to put all the files when I work on any project, especially when there are images and design stuff involved. BUT it gets messy so fast and easy, it's worse when you work on multiple projects. 🎉Desktopz... I built this app to solve this problem. Why go down the rabbit hole looking for that project's files when you can bring them to you with ONE click! Keep your desktop clean and organized, only shows what relevant to what you are working on right now, nothing else! 🎩How does it work? Black magic! AKA symbolic links. Your files are safe! Put your projects anywhere you want on your drive and add it to Desktopz. Once you click the yellow run button the magic begins and your project content will show up on your desktop!
Michał Karnicki
@jamalx31 Oh no, is it just me? This site can’t be reached desktopz.app’s server IP address could not be found. DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN
Jamal Mashal
@mkarnicki I think there is something wrong with your DNS settings (cache) Did you try on a different device?
Michał Karnicki
@jamalx31 Just checked on the phone, on mobile connection (different from Wi-Fi). Looks like it's loading for ages (read: I'm positive it won't resolve DNS) :(. I wish you it's just me!
Michał Karnicki
@jamalx31 I LOVE the idea/product by the way! Def want to check it out.
Riley Walz
@jamalx31 @mkarnicki +1 not working here either
