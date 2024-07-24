Launches
Desktop Organizer
Desktop Organizer
File zones, keep your desktop clean and tidy.
Desktop Organizer keeps your desktop tidy. 1️⃣ Organize desktop files into zones for a clean, efficient workspace 2️⃣ Access frequently used apps File directory from the desktop Stay organized and boost productivity!🚀
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Apple
by
Desktop Organizer
About this launch
Desktop Organizer
File zones, keep your desktop clean and tidy.
0
reviews
10
followers
Desktop Organizer by
Desktop Organizer
was hunted by
Jianli Chen
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Apple
. Made by
Jianli Chen
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
Desktop Organizer
is not rated yet. This is Desktop Organizer 's first launch.
Upvotes 10
10
Comments 1
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
