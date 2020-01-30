Deals
Desktop Goose
Desktop Goose
A goose that destroys your computer
He'll nab your mouse, track mud on your screen... leave you a message, deliver you memes?
Play video games with a desktop buddy who will attack you if you poke him.
Fill out spreadsheets while your screen fills up with instances of Goose Notepad.
Featured
35 minutes ago
1 Review
5.0/5
Aidan Wolf
I LOVE DESKTOP GOOSE GOOD JOB SAMMY BOI!
22 minutes ago
Filip Nag
Need this for Mac!
