Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)

Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)

A clean desktop, instantly
Desktop Ghost Pro is an application for macOS that allows you to hide all the files on your desktop.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
MacYouTubeMenu Bar Apps

Meet the team

Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)
A clean desktop, instantly
62
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0) by
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)
was hunted by
App Tyrant
in Mac, YouTube, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
App Tyrant
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)
is not rated yet. This is Desktop Ghost Pro (2.0)'s first launch.