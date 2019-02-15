DeskTime is a simple and secure time tracking app that lets you increase your company's effectivity and productivity.
Monitor daily activity, sick leaves, vacations and overtime with ease, and get a clear overview of your team's workflow.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Saud bin MohammedHunter@samaphp · Working remotely.
I've been using this amazing app since 2015 to log my work on my daily tasks as an employee. And also, to analyze my productivity. It also tracks my work arrives and work leave every day. This feature helped me a lot to keep track my working hours weekly.
Upvote Share·