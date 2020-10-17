Deskera All-in-One Suite
Shashank Dixit
Hello there! 👋 This is Shashank and I’m the CEO at Deskera, and I’m super happy to say that we’ve finally launched on PH! Deskera is an award-winning (no really - we mean it) all-in-one small business software, combining the best features of CRM, accounting, and HR software. Now, most importantly, you’re probably wondering what differentiates our SaaS from all the other tools out there. Glad you asked: 🧰 All-in-one tool. Our app encompasses everything you need to manage a standard SMB business - no need to buy 3 separate tools ie: 🧾Full-Featured Accounting 💰Full-Featured CRM 💲 Payroll & 🧍 Human Resources Other cool things about Deskera 🔗Deep integrations. Our tools are built with integration in mind. You can use the three aspects or our app in ways that would be impossible if you were using separate providers. 📱 Award winning Mobile App. For most SaaS companies, a mobile app is a watered-down after-thought. Deskera has it all front and center, with a 2020 Webby Award Honoree-winning mobile app that handles every desktop feature with ease. 🤝Awesome Support! We’d really love it if you guys would check out our app and let us know what you think down in the comments 🌝
Vinay Kumar
Great product to manage daily business! easy and convenient to track everything in one place
Saurabh
Merlin Laffitte
What a great product! Design and UX seem off the charts. Also love the PH offer, this is perfect. Look forward to seeing how well it replaces my current solutions. Congrats on the launch 🚀
Jeremy Pownall
Kartik Arora
One of the best products I've seen so far especially the Mobile App. I've browsed over 40 applications and I have not seen any Mobile App as powerful yet simple as the Deskera App. The best thing is that there are so many features in the Mobile App which are not offered by any other product, yet the UI is very clean and easy to use. An extremely powerful and useful product for any business owner !!
Saurabh
Rohan Gaikwad
Takes care of all your business requirements on 1 platform! the software is simple to use and very helpful for all daily functionalities.
Saurabh
Jeremy Pownall
