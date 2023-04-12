Use app
deskbird

Simplify desk booking and manage your hybrid workspace

Who is coming to the office? Who is sitting where? How much office space is unused? deskbird helps answer these questions in just a few clicks. A complete solution for hybrid companies.
Launched in Android, iOS, Slack
deskbird
About this launch
deskbird
deskbird by
deskbird
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Android, iOS, Slack. Made by
Ivan Cossu
and
Jonas Hess
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
deskbird
is rated 5/5 by 17 users. This is deskbird's first launch.
