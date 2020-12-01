DesignRemotely features handpicked remote design jobs from companies hiring all over the world. It showcases interviews with remote designers, articles, tools, and other resources. We update daily and are trusted by some amazing companies.
Alistair Tweedie
MakerDesigner
Hey, Product Hunt fam! 👋 Alistair here from DesignRemotely.co. Whilst DesignRemotely is a growing world of resources for remote designers, handpicking remote design jobs is our primary feature and has been for the last 2 years. What started out as a newsletter sent weekly has grown into a strong subscriber base and a members community of designers based all over the world. Here's are some of the features that make DesignRemotely great: - You can filter jobs by our most popular hiring regions. - We carry out daily checks to make sure roles are still "open" and accepting applicants. - You can browse our Companies section to see “who’s hiring” right now. - We have profiles on Companies to provide more insight into Hiring Regions, Perks and Benefits and the Hiring Process (Still growing!) - Our "Pay-want-you-want" pricing structure for posting jobs allows our customers to pay what they feel the service is worth. - We are trusted by some awesome companies around the world. We gather articles and tools to inform and help with working remotely. Earlier this year we started Interviewing designers working remotely for companies, clients and on their own products. Coronavirus has forced remote work into the mainstream with many designers now working remotely. If you'd like to share your experiences and featured in our Interviews section our community would love to hear from you. Let me know what you think of DesignRemotely and what I should improve and what features to add next!
