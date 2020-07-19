Discussion
SLD
Maker
DesignRant has launched! DesignRant is the new home of “Short, Sharp, User Experience Complaints.” What started as a place for a Sam Larsen Disney, Ryan Gregory, and me to rant quickly evolved into a much larger project. DesignRant is the perfect place for young UX designers and developers to share their rants, critiques, and visions for User Experiences and User Interfaces. DesignRant is entirely open-source. We encourage contributions and content from ANYONE. We’re building a community, not just a place to rant. DesignRant is made for the authors first. Every author has an author page and bio with links to their social media and a place to buy them a coffee. If this sounds like you or you know someone, who might be interested, please share this post, the site and get involved! Many of the posts are often critical, and sometimes even controversial. You can be as negative as you like so long as you propose a solution. It’s easy to complain, but it’s a lot harder to pick out the limitations of current designs and propose alternatives that could improve experiences for users. That’s what it’s all about. The whole site is built using our favorite React framework - GatsbyJS! If you haven’t heard of it, you should really check it out. Check out DesignRant today and make sure to share! We can’t wait to see you there.
