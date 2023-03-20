Products
designr
designr
The better "Inspect Element" 🎨✨📸
designr is an open-source browser extension designed to inspect and save CSS styling on web pages. designr provides information about element styles and save the styles into a palette for later use.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
GitHub
designr
About this launch
designr
Save CSS snapshots of web components 🎨✨📸
designr by
designr
was hunted by
Angelina Tsuboi
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Angelina Tsuboi
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
designr
is not rated yet. This is designr's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#101
