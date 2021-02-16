Designmaker by Designs.ai

discussion
Alice Thompson
MakerWorks at Inmagine Group
Hey Product Hunters, Come say hi to our newly launched product, Designmaker! ✨ We’ve spent so much time testing and tinkering with this and we’re really excited to finally roll it out! Designmaker is one of the main tools of @designsdotai, an AI-powered online creative platform. All in all, it's just a really neat way to come up with marketing collaterals! Just input some data, and our intelligent design generator will come up with a ton of dynamic design templates. To mark our launch, we’re giving ProductHunt users a FREE 30-day Basic trial subscription to our entire suite, just enter the code DSPH30 in this (http://bit.ly/PHDesignmaker) link to redeem! Features: Auto-resize your designs using our AI engine. Apply compliant branding guidelines across draft and finished designs. Choose from millions of images, graphics, and fonts for your designs. Thousands of carefully curated templates for all your business needs. User-friendly drag-and-drop editing format. Create a design in 4 easy steps: 1. Choose a template. 2. Designs.ai generates hundreds of variations. 3. Customize using the simplified editor. 4. Get high-resolution files in multiple formats. Do give it a run and share your feedback and comments with us 💖 To know more about our AI-powered online platform, check out our website at www.designs.ai :)
Impressed with the brand kit and multiseat feature. I think it's something that my marketing team can use to create content. I wonder if you can offer a free trial?
That's awesome, Giselle 😃 We're offering a free trial for PH users right now! Use this code DSPH30 to redeem a 30-day Basic trial through this link: http://bit.ly/PHDesignmaker.
Is there a free trial for Designs.ai? Maybe a basic subscription will do. Keen to explore further for my marketing and creative team here. Would love to have a demo too if you have any.
Hi @sandra_goh, yes! We're giving out free 30-day Basic trial for PH users. Use DSPH30 in this link: http://bit.ly/PHDesignmaker 😊 Do check it out and let us know what you think!
@alicethompson thank you! Cool we'll play around with it and feedback to you over demo session.
Cool product :) Definitely save a lot of time to create design materials
Glad you're enjoying it, @estherchan ✨ We appreciate the support!
This is sooo COOL!! I can resize my design instantly to post on all social media platforms 😍
This looks amazing! can't wait to try these out with my friends. Definitely convenient for us to use on our projects ><
Handy lil thing, thanks for sharing!
Thank you for checking us out, @bogdan_ionita! 🔥
The templates are stunning! ✨