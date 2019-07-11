DesignLab for iOS
Social media design made simple
#2 Product of the DayToday
Roger Peery
Very easy to use
Just downloaded! I have to say, these are the most well-designed templates I have seen of any app in the space. The design team behind this is incredibly talented.
@puertaosorio Appreciate it, Freddy! The design quality of the templates is something I am definitely very proud of.
I've had this app for some time now! Really happy to see it on ProductHunt. I make all of my Instagram stories with DesignLab 👍
