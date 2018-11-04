DesignFolio is the best source of design-related content on the web. We manually curate the most relevant design stories, articles, tutorials, case studies, design-related videos and podcasts everyday.
I'm happy to introduce you to possibly the only design newsletter that you will ever need. Over the years we have always had trouble finding good design-related content. So we started bookmarking the best links, following every design newsletter and youtube channel out there, and listening to every design focused podcast. Yes, it takes a huge part of our day - consuming and processing all this information. But hey, we love doing it for you guys, and we don't want you to waste your precious time browsing through sites hoping to find good content. We made DesignFolio to keep you informed daily on everything design. No BS! So let us know what you think, and how we can improve. We welcome all kinds of feedback.
