DesignCue ⚡Instant is the easiest way to "get something designed." Traditionally, working with a designer is an arduous process of vetting, quoting, and signing agreements.
Not anymore! With DesignCue Instant, you can hire designers instantly to create custom projects like Presentation Templates or Social Media ads.
We tried to be the Amazon of Design Services. That failed, so we're doing the exact Opposite.I started DesignCue in 2016 after doing my taxes with Taxfyle - a network of independent CPA's with affordable pricing. I thought I had found the best idea, UBER but for designers! A unified service...
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool product, will you be opening the service to allow designers to jump on board?
