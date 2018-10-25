DesignBase
Curated free design resources in one place
#5 Product of the DayOctober 25, 2018
DesignBase is a database of highly curated free resources for all designers. We have highly curated collection of resources in each category. We will be stacking up resources regularly.
Reviews
Discussion
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
Hello Product Hunt, This is the second product I am launching in Product Hunt. It was a pain for me when searching for resources online for my design projects. Either it was scattered all around or it's not free. So I decided to build a website stacking up all the resources which are totally free. DesignBase is a database of highly curated free resources for designers. We have a highly curated collection of resources in each category. We will be stacking up resources regularly. P.S As I said before I have no prior experience in hands-on development as I am a designer developed this website in 3 days. This is just an MVP and planning add more features in the future. Help me figure out how I can improve. Spread the world!
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@felixjoy OMG I can't get over how good this looks! Very nice! Love the dark/light switch! And I'm actually wondering, how did you implement it, especially without prior coding experience? I'm guessing it's javascript? How did you even make this, it's too good!! 😭
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@anna_0x thank you for your valuable comment and glad to hear you like it. I made this using Webflow. It is an amazing tool for designers to develop websites. Plus with some custom code you can create magic.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@felixjoy thanks for the quick reply, I actually looked into it and figured out that you used Webflow a bit after I asked. Funny thing is I use it for my own website but when I saw the theme switcher on yours I thought "that's custom code!" I really have to look into it because I'm a huge fan of dark themes but I also stand for letting people choose what they prefer, so a switch is a must! Did you write the code yourself or is there some relatively easy to implement something like this using ready-made code?
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@anna_0x yes even I love dark theme and ability to switch. You can do this using Interaction 2.0 in Webflow.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@felixjoy 😍 Thank you for telling me, I'd no idea, I'm so clueless jeez 😆 I will look into it, keep it up, you're great!!!
Althaf Roshan@althafroshan
Would be nice if you can personalise this based on the usage.
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@althafroshan That needs some serious development skills. But surely will be adding in new cool features soon.
Aleksey Popov@alekseypopov · UI/UX Designer
Nice collection of useful resources. Thank you @felixjoy!
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@alekseypopov I'm glad you found it useful. Thank you.
Daeshawn Ballard@imdaeshawn · Avid learner
This is great! Thanks for this.
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@imdaeshawn Thank you so much!
Sarun Sankar@sarun_sankar · Developer
Very helpful tool.
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@sarun_sankar Thank you!
