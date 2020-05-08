Log In
Design Your Coronavirus Alerts

Know when COVID-19 stats cross the threshold you set.

According to WHO and CDC, constantly checking COVID-19 news and stats causes anxiety. However, people want to stay in the loop.
With this tool you can set custom thresholds for COVID-19 stats, and only be notified when the stats cross the threshold you set.
Hey everyone, Super excited to share a tool that helps you design custom alerts for COVID-19 stats. The motivation for this tool is two-fold: 1. A few weeks ago, I launched a tool - Coronavirus Near Me - on PH that I built for my family and friends. The response to the tool has been wonderful, and a number of people have emailed me asking for a way to be informed when "things change." This tool is in response to that request. 2. As many governments think about re-opening the economy, and the number of cases fall, the tools we build to stay informed change. Instead of constantly pulling information from online dashboards, there needs to be a way o be ambiently notified when certain conditions are met. This is a personal project, and I'll be glad if it helps anyone in the world.
