Design Your Coronavirus Alerts

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Salil Sethi
Maker
Pro
Hey everyone, Super excited to share a tool that helps you design custom alerts for COVID-19 stats. The motivation for this tool is two-fold: 1. A few weeks ago, I launched a tool - Coronavirus Near Me - on PH that I built for my family and friends. The response to the tool has been wonderful, and a number of people have emailed me asking for a way to be informed when "things change." This tool is in response to that request. 2. As many governments think about re-opening the economy, and the number of cases fall, the tools we build to stay informed change. Instead of constantly pulling information from online dashboards, there needs to be a way o be ambiently notified when certain conditions are met. This is a personal project, and I'll be glad if it helps anyone in the world.
UpvoteShare