👋Hey ProductHunt community! I was doing some spring cleaning of my digital workspace and decided it would be useful to collate all of my bookmarked design resources over the years and so designresourc.es was born. What started out as a passion project eventually grew to over a collection of 300+ resources and over 15 categories ranging from some great learning resources to some of my favourite podcasts. Some facts and features: 📝300+ resources 📊15+ categories ⬆️Upvote your favourite resources 🌎Built using Webflow I hope you get as much use out of this collection as I do and you find something new every day. Please feel free to contribute a tool by messaging me on Twitter or suggesting a link through the site. Stay hungry, stay curious. Thanks for hunting and your support. Kyler
