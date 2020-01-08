Discussion
Vova
Maker
This weekend projects started from my own struggle. I always had issues with remembering passwords. Even after I started using password managing soft, I had to keep at least one pass in my head. After exploring how to make password strong and memorable, I spotted the idea that combining random words is a better approach than random symbols I decided to take this concept one step further and use information that I have in my head to generate and glue these words together. For me, as a designer, it's obvious that Yellow Poppins typeface in 42 px size looks Tasty. Why don't encode it into a pass? "LightBluePoppins42Tasty" is a quite strong and memorable password. I advise adding some specific symbols to make it even stronger. This simple app 🔏 Design Password does just this: generates easy to remember passwords for designers by combining color with a typeface with size and design-related adjective. I hope you find this valuable. Feedback greatly appreciated! 🙂
a password generator not running on HTTPS sounds like a really.... challenging idea.
