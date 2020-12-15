Design On Demand
Really great stuff David - designs look lovely and that value is INSANE! How are you able to deliver at such a low price? Best of luck with the product 🚀 I'm not sure how you collect client feedback at the moment, but take a look at www.usebolt.io (built to help designers quickly and easily collect visual feedback from clients on live sites + static designs). Might be relevant to you!
Hey ProductHunters👊 I'm David, co-founder of devondemand.co. I'm super excited to share something we've been working on. What is it? Design On Demand will be very similar to Dev On Demand concept, but for UI design. No hiring. No contracts. 3 days turnaround. Fixed price per page. During the development of Dev On Demand, we had to hire designers to fix errors on our clients' designs, or to make a mobile version when our clients did not have one. This is how the idea of launching a design version of Dev On Demand was born. It’s very simple, you describe a little bit your project, send us some examples, choose between Adobe XD and Figma, and you receive your design (web + mobile) in 3 business days on your mail. Then, you will be able to chat with one of our Product Owners to discuss about any changes you could want. Delivery in 3 business days ⏰ Perfect for startups 🚀 Product Hunt offer starts from $149 per page 🎁 Up to 3 revisions per page ⌛ Adobe XD / Figma 🔥 Still made in Paris, France 📍🥐🥖 Our vision has been the same since day one, to facilitate all stages of a startup's development. We have managed to facilitate front-end development, we are now tackling the design stage, and we will continue to simplify other stages in the future. Today we have 4 full-time and 1 part-time designers on the team. We can therefore manage all your requests 🙂 I'd love to hear what you think! Cheers, The Design On Demand Team
Wow, I love this ! I’ll probably use your service for my next side project!!! Good luck guys
@david_bensemoun Great product and wonderful team! Well done mate
@david_bensemoun @jean_serge_adoyi Thank you!
