Home
→
Product
→
Design My Room
Design My Room
Snap a photo and let AI redesign your room
Design My Room app can redesign your room with just a photo in seconds. Just take a photo of your room, and the iPhone app will give you 5 new designs for your specific room.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Interior design
by
Design My Room
About this launch
Design My Room
Snap a photo and let AI redesign your room!
Design My Room by
Design My Room
was hunted by
Mogens Egeskov-Madsen
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Interior design
. Made by
Mogens Egeskov-Madsen
. Featured on July 16th, 2023.
Design My Room
is not rated yet. This is Design My Room's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
