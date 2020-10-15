discussion
Hi PH! After 6 years teaching design and code, I'm thrilled to introduce our biggest update yet. Design+Code 4 has been completely redesigned, rebuilt and now offers 100+ free tutorials, 30+ premium courses, livestreams and 120 hours of video content with full mobile support and automatic dark mode. I've never worked this extensively on a single project before, from design to development. Our entire team contributed designs, code and content. I also prepared a brand new React Hooks course that teaches you how we made this site from scratch. It has full of tips and techniques that I've learned over the past 20 years as a designer who codes. Meng
This is amazing what you did. It opens up a whole new world with things that you can learn and develop. Pricing is very affordable and the quality of the website and tutorials are so neat! Keep up with a good work!
