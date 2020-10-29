discussion
Alex Badovsky
MakerDesigner & Entrepreneur
Hi PH community! I am Alex — founder of Design Business, designer & entrepreneur. Meet Design Business Network — almost a social network for active participants in the design industry. With the product, we try to marry everything in design. Clients and studios, studios and designers, studios and studios. So far, everything is quite simple, but there are many ideas on the horizon, the implementation of which can potentially make better communication and exchange in the whole industry. Starting small, we want to change how entrepreneurs and managers decide to work with the studio and the process itself. And so that all this does not turn into a dull corporate entity, we create a design community — a place where everyone can get help, a cut of current information, and feedback. And we need people to make all this a reality. Indifferent owners of studios or designers who will be the core of our community and help make the design industry more understandable and objective. But even if you're not the one, do not hesitate to register on https://www.designbusiness.cc/. A lot of exciting materials are waiting for you. And maybe, you're looking for a design agency? Heh, then this is the right place. Love <3
Lera Shaposhnikova
MakerBrand Designer
Hi everyone! I am Lera one of the makers of the Design Business and founder of small studio Orchidea. The main reason why we start to work on this product is the lack of open competition between design agencies and honest discussion between the community. For a small agency is an opportunity to be found by the clients and have their perfect match in values and vision. For designers to find out materials, news, podcasts, events, and discuss to be part of the global design community. Please, try and write us back, if you find something that we can fix. Thanks 💜
