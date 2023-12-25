Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Design Buddy
Design Buddy
Catch every design flaw, before it’s too late
Visit
Upvote 61
20% Discount
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Design Buddy is a Figma plugin that functions like a collaborative teammate, offering insightful feedback on your UI designs. It provides structured critiques covering layout, color, typography, accessibility, and even assigns objective scores.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
Design Buddy
About this launch
Design Buddy
Catch every design flaw, before it’s too late.
0
reviews
64
followers
Follow for updates
Design Buddy by
Design Buddy
was hunted by
Mighty Alex
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mighty Alex
. Featured on December 26th, 2023.
Design Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Design Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report