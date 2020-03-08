Design Book Club

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Zander Whitehurst
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Reading has never been a strength of mine. Typically I struggle to find time to sit down, shut off, and entirely focus on reading a book, especially when I'm on the move. I've developed a bad habit of starting and never finishing. I started the Memorisely book club 📚with the goal of helping designers form a healthy habit of reading every month, touching base with authors 1:1 and sharing perspectives minus the pressure. We have over 950 book club members in 56 countries, and it's been cool seeing the community embrace, suggest and finish books! I've written a blog post on the journey so far https://www.memorisely.com/blog/... If you want to read more and connect with designers while you do it then join the club, it's totally free and we share updates via slack. Right now we are reading 100 things every designer needs to know about people and have Susan Weinschenk joining our zoom call on 31st March 🎉 Have an awesome day and I look forward to answering your book questions.
