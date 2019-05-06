Design API
Instantly pull company branding data to use in your projects
Design API will instantly get you any company's branding data so you can use them in your apps in order to
💰 Increase your conversion rate.
⚡ Accelerate your onboarding process.
🎨 Create a tailor-made experience for your users.
Marc TRILLOU@marc_trillou
Awesome API, works well !
Olivier Hamel@prodibi_olivier · Co-founder @Prodibi
Super nice, what are some concrete use cases?
Amin KasimovMaker@aminkasimov · Co-founder @ Oqtor
- Reduce friction by pre-filling everything in your onboarding process. - Personalize your email, website, design templates. - Enrich your cold-emails with logo, imagery, etc. - Logo Grabber
Olivier Hamel@prodibi_olivier · Co-founder @Prodibi
@aminkasimov great, I clearly see how it can be helpful in many scenarios
Olivier Hamel@prodibi_olivier · Co-founder @Prodibi
@aminkasimov Do you already have some existing integrations?
Oana Monica Fetsch@oana_monica_fetsch
Mega cool!
Amin KasimovMaker@aminkasimov · Co-founder @ Oqtor
@oana_monica_fetsch Thank you!
Amin KasimovMaker@aminkasimov · Co-founder @ Oqtor
Hi everyone, 👋 Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us! This is our 3rd product of the year, we're finally launching our Design API (last month's Logo Grabber is powered by it!). We initially wanted to use our Design API internally, but after discussing with Typeform (and showing them a demo in their office in Barcelona) we thought other companies might also be interested in it. Asking your users to enter their logo, brand color or simply choose a relevant picture creates unnecessary friction and is the single biggest bottleneck for a smooth onboarding process. Our Design API takes the burden of personalization away from your users by instantly pre-fetching all their design elements. You can personalize your dashboard, your templates, enrich your emails, etc. heck out Check out all the endpoints in our documentation, we have a free plan with 500/mo requests! Happy to hear your thoughts :)
Zaur Giyasov@zaur_giyasov · design enthusiast, people connector 🔭
Doesn't work (
Amin KasimovMaker@aminkasimov · Co-founder @ Oqtor
@zaur_giyasov If you mean the demo on our website, we live pushed something, try again in a few minutes! 😀
Nuriddin KasimovMaker@nuriddinkasimov · CTO & Co-Founder
@zaur_giyasov Try again now. :)
