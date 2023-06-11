Products
Home
→
Product
→
Desi Avatars
Desi Avatars
Free 50+ 3D Desi Avatars
Take a look at this collection of 50+ 3D Design Avatars featuring various characters and UI faces, such as individuals with laptops, delivery boys, and girls. These avatars were created using midjourney and the file includes accompanying prompts.
Launched in
Graphics & Design
3D Modeling
by
Desi Avatars
About this launch
Desi Avatars
Free 50+ 3D Desi Avatars
Desi Avatars by
Desi Avatars
was hunted by
syed mubarak
in
Graphics & Design
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
syed mubarak
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Desi Avatars
is not rated yet. This is Desi Avatars's first launch.
